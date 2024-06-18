Dallas Animal Services extends adoption hours on longest day of the year

The Dallas Animal Services (DAS) will be extending its hours on Thursday, June 20.

The early opening and late closure are in conjunction with the 2024 summer solstice which boasts the longest day of the year.

DAS will be open for 12 hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on June 20 at 1818 North Westmoreland Road.

DAS says adoption fees will be waived for the summer celebration.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

“We’re really excited about extending our hours on this date so more people will be able to come by and meet our pets,” says, Mary Martin, Assistant Director.

“When people actually walk through our shelter and get to interact with our wonderful animals, they can’t help but fall in love.”

Dallas Animal Services is committed to the #BeDallas90 campaign, which launched in 2018 with the goal of reaching and sustaining a 90% live release rate. DAS says this strategy of extending hours is just one of the ways DAS is working to place more pets in loving homes.