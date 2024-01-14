Bullet grazes bystander's head during shootout at Hulen Mall, Fort Worth Police investigating

A person has been hospitalized after a bullet grazed them during a shooting outside Hulen Mall in Fort Worth Sunday afternoon.

Fort Worth Police said officers responded to the 4700 block of S. Hulen after receiving reports of a shooting in the area.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they learned three people started shooting at each other as they were leaving the mall.

Police said a bystander was grazed on the head by a bullet, and the victim was taken to a local hospital. There is no word on the victim's condition, but officers said they believe the injury is minor.

The shooting is still under investigation, and Fort Worth Police have not provided any additional details.