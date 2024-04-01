Both sports vehicles in major Dallas crash allegedly linked to Chiefs WR Rashee Rice

Dallas Police continue to look for the drivers and passengers of two sports cars involved in a high-speed crash.

The crash happened Saturday evening on Central Expressway near University Blvd.

Four other vehicles were tangled in the chain-reaction wreck that led to injuries and part of the highway being shut down for hours. Days later, the search to talk to the Super Bowl-winning NFL player Rashee Rice continues as questions about his alleged involvement, if any, swirl.

Rice, 23, was a second-round pick by the Chiefs last year. He had a notable rookie season during the Chiefs' Super Bowl run.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Rice grew up in North Richland Hills and attended Southern Methodist University.

Video from a witness shared with NBC 5 shows two luxury sports vehicles speeding past another car. A black Lamborghini is the first vehicle to lose control and crash into the center median. Moments after, the dashcam video shows a black Corvette swerve to the right and hit a silver vehicle and van.

Pictures obtained by TMZ Sports show at least five men walking away from the scene.

TMZ

According to attorney Kyle Coker, the black SUV belongs to a local Dallas-based luxury car rental company.

"Classic Lifestyle leased the vehicle, the 2021 Lamborghini Urus that was involved in this accident," Coker told NBC 5. "And we had an agreement with Mr. Rice in order to provide that lease. And under our contract, it was supposed to be the only one driving vehicle."

Coker said the owners of The Classic Lifestyle had a good relationship with Rice; however, they have not heard from him.

"In the past, Mr. Rice had rented at least several vehicles. There were never any driving citations or accidents related to that," Coker said. "The issue that we have right now is we've got a totaled vehicle, and we haven't heard back as to who's going to pay for that vehicle. And I understand, there's, you know, kind of speculation back and forth as far as who's driving. It doesn't matter. I mean, we're looking for accountability and to make sure that our business is made whole here."

A police call sheet obtained by The Dallas Morning News also lists Rice as the suspected driver of the Corvette.

On Monday afternoon, Rice's attorney, Royce West, sent a statement to NBC 5.

"On behalf of Rashee Rice, his thoughts are with everyone impacted by the automobile accident on Saturday. Rashee is cooperating with local authorities and will take all necessary steps to address this situation responsibly. Any and all requests for comment can be directed to his attorney, Mr. Royce West of West & Associates, LLP."

However, according to an e-mail from DPD, while they have spoken to Rice's legal team, they still need to talk to Rice directly.

"I can confirm we have spoken with members of legal counsel but have not conducted interviews with potentially involved individuals in Saturday’s crash," a spokesperson for DPD said.