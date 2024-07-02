Body found near pond in Glenn Heights

The Glenn Heights police are investigating the death of a man who was found near a pond on Tuesday.

The Glenn Heights Police Department was called to the scene at the 1600 block of Waters Edge Drive after reports of a body found.

Family had reported the man, who was a local resident, missing on Monday, according to police.

The cause of death is still pending at this time but there is no immediate threat to the public and there were no obvious signs of foul play, according to Glenn Heights police.

Anyone with information that might be related to this incident is asked to contact the Glenn Heights

Police Department at (972) 223-3478.