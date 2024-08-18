Bald eagle nest destroyed in North Texas, cash reward offered for suspects

Wildlife authorities are asking for the public's help finding the people responsible for illegally destroying an active bald eagle nest on private land in North Texas.

The eagle nest was destroyed in February 2023 on West Lamberth Road in Sherman, Texas, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

A news release issued on Aug. 14 said the investigation began on Feb. 15, 2023, when a concerned citizen reported an active bald eagle nest on a private property being created for a subdivision. A Texas Game Warden visited the site to verify the nest and confirmed seeing two bald eagles sitting atop it.

However, five days later, during a subsequent site visit, special agents from USFWS reported discovering that the nest had been illegally destroyed.

Bald eagles were removed from Endangered Species Act protection in June 2007 but remain protected by the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, the release said. Killing, disturbing, or harming eagles' feathers, nests, or eggs is illegal.

The maximum penalty for violating the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act is one year in jail and $100,000 per individual or $200,000 per organization for the first offense. The Migratory Bird Treaty Act carries penalties from six months to one year in jail and fines of up to $250,000 per individual, depending on the offense.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services is offering $1,500 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s) in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Service’s Office of Law Enforcement in Fort Worth, Texas (817-334-5202) or the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s Operation Game Thief hotline (800-792-GAME). Callers with information may remain anonymous.