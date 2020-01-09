Art, Music and Technology Take Center Stage in Arlington

With a capacity of up to 1,000 guests, the 81-foot-tall pyramid imagined by Guy Laliberté began its world tour in Montreal in the summer of 2019 and will now continue in Arlington this December. At PY1, guests take center stage to experience a fusion of art, music and technology.
Artists were on hand to face paint guests for a more immersive experience.
Performance artists posed with guests for photo opportunities.
Performance artists exhibited nail art.
Long lines formed outside of the pyramid tents as people waited to attend the event.
Long lines formed outside the pyramid tents.
Crowds were an audience to music, lights and art.
Walls illuminated inside the pyramid with impressive light art.
Performance artists put on a show with twirling glowing ropes.
Detailed work went on behind the scenes to produce the elaborate light show.
The pyramids from the PY1 event can be seen from I-30.