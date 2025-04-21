Sings of spring all over North Texas

NBC 5 viewers shared photos of signs of spring all over North Texas with iSee@nbcdfw.com.

<br>Brad Williams
Evan Williams

Brad Williams
Redbud Tree in Ferris by Al Schwarz On Mon, Mar 24, 2025, 5:13 PM Al Schwarz wrote: > Honeybees with pollen and Peach blossoms at my house in Ferris<br /> > From Al Schwarz<br /> ><br /> ><br /> >
Al Schwarz
Our red bud tree is always ready and dressed in it’s finest for the first<br /> day of spring. From Janis Johnson at 204 Lighthouse Way, Little Elm, TX<br /> 75068
Janis Johnson
[tint-NBC_DFW] [EXTERNAL] Spring Pictures
RodneyLaurie Major
[tint-NBC_DFW] [EXTERNAL] Spring Pictures
Redbud Tree in Ferris by Al Schwarz On Mon, Mar 24, 2025, 5:13 PM Al Schwarz wrote: > Honeybees with pollen and Peach blossoms at my house in Ferris<br /> > From Al Schwarz<br /> ><br /> ><br /> >
Al Schwarz
[tint-NBC_DFW] [EXTERNAL] Spring Pictures
RodneyLaurie Major
[tint-NBC_DFW] [EXTERNAL] Spring Pictures
Honeybees with pollen and Peach blossoms at my house in Ferris<br /> From Al Schwarz
Al Schwarz
[tint-NBC_DFW] [EXTERNAL] Iris in Bloom
JUANITA AYDLETTE
[tint-NBC_DFW] [EXTERNAL] Iris in Bloom
Thanks to the great wheather my garden is in full bloom in Arlington, TX 76018<br /> Susanne Hammond
Susanne Hammond
A pollinator out doing its job. A beautiful eastern tiger swallowtail butterfly and lilac bushes growing wild along the trails of Eagle Mountain lake. On this beautiful Spring day☀️
Diane Thompson
Photo #2 Beautiful lilacs growing wild along the trails of Eagle Mountain lake with an Eastern Tiger Swallowtail butterfly doing its job. (Pollinator) On this lovely Spring day.☀️
Diane Thompson
First bloom.
Judge Harlin Hale
Better pics On Wednesday, April 9, 2025 at 02:22:01 PM CDT, Susanne Hammond wrote: Hummingbirds returned to Arlington, TX . Hummingbird resting on swing after drinking  – look to the right of umbrella.<br /> Put out the feeders and enjoy watching them 1 cup sugar, 4 cups water. Mix and fill feeders. Susanne HammondArlington, TX 76018
Susanne Hammond
Better pics On Wednesday, April 9, 2025 at 02:22:01 PM CDT, Susanne Hammond wrote: Hummingbirds returned to Arlington, TX . Hummingbird resting on swing after drinking  – look to the right of umbrella.<br /> Put out the feeders and enjoy watching them 1 cup sugar, 4 cups water. Mix and fill feeders. Susanne HammondArlington, TX 76018
Susanne Hammond
Better pics On Wednesday, April 9, 2025 at 02:22:01 PM CDT, Susanne Hammond wrote: Hummingbirds returned to Arlington, TX . Hummingbird resting on swing after drinking  – look to the right of umbrella.<br /> Put out the feeders and enjoy watching them 1 cup sugar, 4 cups water. Mix and fill feeders. Susanne HammondArlington, TX 76018
Susanne Hammond
Thanks to the great wheather my garden is in full bloom in Arlington, TX 76018<br /> Susanne Hammond
Susanne Hammond
[tint-NBC_DFW] [EXTERNAL] Hawaiian Punch Hibiscus in bloom
Jesus A Escalante
[tint-NBC_DFW] [EXTERNAL] Hawaiian Punch Hibiscus in bloom
I know it is bluebonnet season, but let’s don’t forget the beautiful irises.<br /> A photo of this Iris, the Lady Friend variety, was captured in my mother‘s Iris garden yesterday. My niece, Sarah, and I spent the day with my mom, her grandmother, touring her yard, which featured dozens and dozens of varieties of irises in full bloom. My mother shared with us that she has a tradition to take a bulb of the Lady Friend Iris when visiting a friend. I thought that was a neat tradition and I hope she brings me one when she visits me next week. PS according to my television, the most watched show in our house is NBC Five First at Four. My husband and I love the entire newscast team, and often compete against one another on the Weather question.<br /> Great team!!!
Dana Gescheidle
Thanks to the great wheather my garden is in full bloom in Arlington, TX 76018<br /> Susanne Hammond
Susanne Hammond
Thanks to the great wheather my garden is in full bloom in Arlington, TX 76018<br /> Susanne Hammond
Susanne Hammond
Thanks to the great wheather my garden is in full bloom in Arlington, TX 76018<br /> Susanne Hammond
Susanne Hammond
I know it’s Bluebonnet’s season, but it’s also baby birds & baby owls season. My baby owls poking their heads out of my owl house in Bedrord, TX for the first time. Names are Owlvin & Owlice. Sent from Mark in Bedford.Sent from my Galaxy
mtawhatan
