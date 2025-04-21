Sings of spring all over North Texas Published 40 mins ago • Updated 36 mins ago NBC 5 viewers shared photos of signs of spring all over North Texas with iSee@nbcdfw.com. 23 photos 1/23 Evan Williams Brad Williams 2/23 Al Schwarz Redbud Tree in Ferris by Al Schwarz On Mon, Mar 24, 2025, 5:13 PM Al Schwarz wrote: > Honeybees with pollen and Peach blossoms at my house in Ferris > From Al Schwarz > > > 3/23 Janis Johnson Our red bud tree is always ready and dressed in it’s finest for the first day of spring. From Janis Johnson at 204 Lighthouse Way, Little Elm, TX 75068 4/23 RodneyLaurie Major [tint-NBC_DFW] [EXTERNAL] Spring Pictures 5/23 Al Schwarz Redbud Tree in Ferris by Al Schwarz On Mon, Mar 24, 2025, 5:13 PM Al Schwarz wrote: > Honeybees with pollen and Peach blossoms at my house in Ferris > From Al Schwarz > > > 6/23 RodneyLaurie Major [tint-NBC_DFW] [EXTERNAL] Spring Pictures 7/23 Al Schwarz Honeybees with pollen and Peach blossoms at my house in Ferris From Al Schwarz 8/23 JUANITA AYDLETTE [tint-NBC_DFW] [EXTERNAL] Iris in Bloom 9/23 Susanne Hammond Thanks to the great wheather my garden is in full bloom in Arlington, TX 76018 Susanne Hammond 10/23 Diane Thompson A pollinator out doing its job. A beautiful eastern tiger swallowtail butterfly and lilac bushes growing wild along the trails of Eagle Mountain lake. On this beautiful Spring day☀️ 11/23 Diane Thompson Photo #2 Beautiful lilacs growing wild along the trails of Eagle Mountain lake with an Eastern Tiger Swallowtail butterfly doing its job. (Pollinator) On this lovely Spring day.☀️ 12/23 Judge Harlin Hale First bloom. 13/23 Susanne Hammond Better pics On Wednesday, April 9, 2025 at 02:22:01 PM CDT, Susanne Hammond wrote: Hummingbirds returned to Arlington, TX . Hummingbird resting on swing after drinking – look to the right of umbrella. Put out the feeders and enjoy watching them 1 cup sugar, 4 cups water. Mix and fill feeders. Susanne HammondArlington, TX 76018 14/23 Susanne Hammond Better pics On Wednesday, April 9, 2025 at 02:22:01 PM CDT, Susanne Hammond wrote: Hummingbirds returned to Arlington, TX . Hummingbird resting on swing after drinking – look to the right of umbrella. Put out the feeders and enjoy watching them 1 cup sugar, 4 cups water. Mix and fill feeders. Susanne HammondArlington, TX 76018 15/23 Susanne Hammond Better pics On Wednesday, April 9, 2025 at 02:22:01 PM CDT, Susanne Hammond wrote: Hummingbirds returned to Arlington, TX . Hummingbird resting on swing after drinking – look to the right of umbrella. Put out the feeders and enjoy watching them 1 cup sugar, 4 cups water. Mix and fill feeders. Susanne HammondArlington, TX 76018 16/23 Susanne Hammond Thanks to the great wheather my garden is in full bloom in Arlington, TX 76018 Susanne Hammond 17/23 Jesus A Escalante [tint-NBC_DFW] [EXTERNAL] Hawaiian Punch Hibiscus in bloom 18/23 Dana Gescheidle I know it is bluebonnet season, but let’s don’t forget the beautiful irises. A photo of this Iris, the Lady Friend variety, was captured in my mother‘s Iris garden yesterday. My niece, Sarah, and I spent the day with my mom, her grandmother, touring her yard, which featured dozens and dozens of varieties of irises in full bloom. My mother shared with us that she has a tradition to take a bulb of the Lady Friend Iris when visiting a friend. I thought that was a neat tradition and I hope she brings me one when she visits me next week. PS according to my television, the most watched show in our house is NBC Five First at Four. My husband and I love the entire newscast team, and often compete against one another on the Weather question. Great team!!! 19/23 Susanne Hammond Thanks to the great wheather my garden is in full bloom in Arlington, TX 76018 Susanne Hammond 20/23 Susanne Hammond Thanks to the great wheather my garden is in full bloom in Arlington, TX 76018 Susanne Hammond 21/23 Susanne Hammond Thanks to the great wheather my garden is in full bloom in Arlington, TX 76018 Susanne Hammond 22/23 mtawhatan I know it’s Bluebonnet’s season, but it’s also baby birds & baby owls season. My baby owls poking their heads out of my owl house in Bedrord, TX for the first time. Names are Owlvin & Owlice. Sent from Mark in Bedford.Sent from my Galaxy 23/23 Share your photos and videos with NBC 5 by emailing iSee@nbcdfw.com This article tagged under: isee@nbcdfw.com More Photo Galleries Your graduation photos 2025 Photos: World reacts to death of Pope Francis Pope Francis: A Life in Pictures Bluebonnets in Bloom 2025