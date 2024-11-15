A man armed with a large knife was arrested near a Richland Hills middle school Friday morning.

Richland Hills police said officers were called to a disturbance involving a man carrying a large knife in the 7500 block of Bridges Avenue, near Richland Middle School, at about 10:28 a.m.

Officials said that the man ran from police but that he was taken into custody in the 3600 block of Landy Lane after a brief foot chase.

The man was transported to the Joint Detention Center in North Richland Hills with pending criminal charges. Police did not reveal more about the charges or any details about the reported disturbance, but they confirmed he did not enter the school property or its facilities.

The investigation is ongoing and no further details have been released at this time.