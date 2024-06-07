The SPCA of Texas is offering a $5,000 reward for information after police in Van rescued 10 newborn puppies earlier this week.

The puppies were found in a wire crate and without access to food or water at a car wash on Cedar Street in Van Zandt County.

After being rescued by police they were transported to the Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center by the SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigations (ACI) Unit where the puppies received evaluations and veterinary care.

According to SPCA of Texas Chief Investigator Courtney Burns, the puppies were discovered quickly enough to receive help before it was too late.

"Abandoning animals can be very dangerous in the extreme weather that we've been experiencing recently," said Burns.

The SPCA of Texas makes a point that animal cruelty is often an early warning sign of violent tendencies that will be acted out against people, and childhood cruelty to animals has been linked to later antisocial and aggressive behavior in several retrospective studies.

With this in mind, the SPCA of Texas is offering $5,000 as a reward to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of any individual(s) involved in the animal cruelty crime of abandoning 10 newborn puppies.

Anyone with information should contact the SPCA of Texas Animal Cruelty Investigations Unit at 214-742-7722 or email aci@spca.org.

To help support the SPCA of Texas and its efforts to help abused, neglected and homeless animals and to support the SPCA of Texas' other programs and services, please visit spca.org/helptheanimals.