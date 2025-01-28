An American Airlines employee was struck and killed by an airport ramp vehicle at North Carolina's Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Monday, officials said.

The employee was working on the tarmac when they were struck by a ramp vehicle at around 9:30 a.m. Police and emergency medical crews responded, but the worker was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the victim as a 66-year-old man who was hit by an airport tug. The man's name has not yet been released, according to WCNC, the NBC affiliate in Charlotte.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the employee's family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time," the airport said in a statement. "The airport is working closely with airline and first responder partners in the ongoing investigation and is providing support as needed."

The airport said chaplains would be available on-site on Tuesday.

"We are devastated by the accident involving a team member at Charlotte Douglas International Airport," American Airlines said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and our local team members. We are focused on ensuring that all involved have the support they need during this difficult time."