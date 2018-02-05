Fort Worth Police have released photos of man who was caught on camera as he tried to break into a Fort Worth ATM, Monday February 5, 2018.

The man was attempting to break into the ATM at the Southside Bank in the 6000 block of Bryant Irvin Road.

The man even looked directly into the security camera attached to the ATM and flashed a big smile.

He's described as 5'9" to 6' tall, between 18 and 25-years-old, weighs approximately 170 pounds, blonde hair and has two distinct tattoos on his upper arm.

If you recognize the man, you are ask to call Fort Worth Police at 817-392-4714.

