A Coppell Independent School District bus with two students on board caught fire in Irving Wednesday morning, firefighters said.

The incident was reported shortly after 7 a.m. on the Texas 161 service road after the driver noticed smoke and called 911, said Irving Assistant Fire Chief Jack Taylor.

Two students, the driver and a monitor were safely evacuated, Coppell ISD said in a tweet. Firefighters arrived a short time later and extinguished the fire, Taylor said.

Parents and administrators at Valley Ranch Elementary have been notified.

It's not clear what caused the fire.

