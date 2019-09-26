Police Investigate Officer-Involved Shooting in Far Northeast Dallas - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Police Investigate Officer-Involved Shooting in Far Northeast Dallas

Thursday's incident is the fifth shooting involving a Dallas police officer so far this year.

Published 55 minutes ago | Updated 49 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Police Investigate Officer-Involved Shooting in Far Northeast Dallas
    NBC 5 News
    Dallas police investigate an officer-involved shooting at an apartment complex along Skillman Street in Far Northeast Dallas early Thursday morning. (Published Sept. 26, 2019)

    Police on Thursday are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Far Northeast Dallas, officials say.

    The shooting was reported shortly after midnight at an apartment complex in the 9300 block of Skillman Street.

    Police have not yet described what led up to the shooting or whether anyone has been injured.

    Thursday's incident is the fifth shooting involving a Dallas police officer so far this year.

    NBC 5 has crews at the scene. Check back and refresh this page for the latest update on this developing story.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices