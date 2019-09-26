Dallas police investigate an officer-involved shooting at an apartment complex along Skillman Street in Far Northeast Dallas early Thursday morning. (Published Sept. 26, 2019)

Police on Thursday are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Far Northeast Dallas, officials say.

The shooting was reported shortly after midnight at an apartment complex in the 9300 block of Skillman Street.

Police have not yet described what led up to the shooting or whether anyone has been injured.

Thursday's incident is the fifth shooting involving a Dallas police officer so far this year.

