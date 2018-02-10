Plano Police Secure Child from Standoff, Leave Scene

Plano police officers have left the scene of a SWAT standoff with a man barricaded, after a child that was inside the home was released to a care taker.

This started in the 2900 block of Kingston Drive, east of Highway 75 and near Bob Woodruff Park.



The initial 911 call came in saying the man inside the home pointed a gun at someone that was campaigning door to door.

When officers arrived, the man also made threats towards officers.

The SWAT team was called in, and negotiations started.

The man did release a child that was inside the home to a known care taker, but continued to refuse to come out and speak to officers.

No shots were fired and investigators say the man is not posing a threat to the community, so officers left the scene.