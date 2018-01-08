Houston Police Search for Missing Texas A&M Journalist - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Houston Police Search for Missing Texas A&M Journalist

    Authorities in Southeast Texas are searching for a sports reporter reported missing after leaving a football camp Saturday, her friends and family say.

    Courtney Roland, 29, was last seen at about 4 p.m. in the Heights area of Houston, NBC affiliate KPRC reported.

    Roland's roommate told KPRC that she heard from Roland at about midnight when she sent a text saying she was being followed from a Walgreens by a man in a blue truck, the report said.

    Roland's mother told KPRC she received a text from her daughter's phone, saying, "hello the owner of this phone Courtney. I am buying an iPad."

    Governor Greg Abbott is among those spreading word of the case on social media using the hashtag #HelpFindCourtney.

    Roland is a sports reporter for AggieYell.com.

    No further information was released.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840.

