A school in Grapevine has been evacuated due to a bomb threat, according to officials.

Cross Timbers Middle School, located on Pool Road, evacuated Tuesday morning at about 10:00.

All students and staff members have been moved to an indoor training facility at nearby Grapevine High School while police search the campus. K-9 Units just arrived on the scene to search the school as well.

Traffic is being diverted away from the school at this time.

