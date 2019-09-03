Grapevine School Evacuated Due to Bomb Threat: Officials - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Grapevine School Evacuated Due to Bomb Threat: Officials

Published 49 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    A school in Grapevine has been evacuated due to a bomb threat, according to officials.

    Cross Timbers Middle School, located on Pool Road, evacuated Tuesday morning at about 10:00.

    All students and staff members have been moved to an indoor training facility at nearby Grapevine High School while police search the campus. K-9 Units just arrived on the scene to search the school as well.

    Traffic is being diverted away from the school at this time.

