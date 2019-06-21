Live video from Texas Sky Ranger will appear in the player above. From time to time the signal may go black -- this is normal and the video should return soon.

Traffic is currently being diverted around the intersection of Henderson Street and West 5th Street in Fort Worth after a semi truck that was carrying a large bridge support jackknifed.

It appears the driver of the semi was attempting to make a turn at the intersection when the large bridge support started tipping over off the truck.

At this time, the support has not fallen off the truck, but is leaning to one side.

Police have blocked off the intersection. As of right now, it's unknown how long it will take to reopen the intersection.

