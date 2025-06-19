It's been nearly 10 years, and still no arrest in the brutal murder of fitness instructor Missy Bevers inside a Midlothian church. On Wednesday, the members of the 'True Crime Broads' podcast set up a tent surrounded by signs at Heritage Park across the street from City Hall to keep attention on the cold case.

"We want justice for Missy," said Renae Rodden, Bever's former coworker who started the podcast. "Her killer deserves to be caught and brought to justice."

Missy Bevers, a mother of three, was preparing to lead a morning workout at Creekside Church on April 18, 2016, when police say someone wearing tactical gear killed her.

Surveillance video captured the person walking inside the church.

Authorities say Bevers died from puncture wounds to her head and chest. No one has yet been held accountable for her death.

"That's why we do this, to keep people aware, make sure that Missy's not forgotten," said Rodden.

Rodden and others think about the unsolved murder that rattled the community every day, and they're ramping up efforts to keep the case on people's minds as the 10th anniversary approaches.

"We're just trying to reach more people to know that Missy's killer has not been brought to justice, her case is not solved," said Rodden. "Her killer is still out there roaming around the world, living their life, doing what they do while Missy is not."

With every flyer, banner, and sign, those who continue to shine light on the unsolved mystery remain hopeful that someone will be held accountable.

Another awareness event will be held later this year for Bevers's birthday. All of it is funded through donations by people from around the world who want to find the killer.