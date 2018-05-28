Family of Fort Worth Woman Killed by Hit and Run Driver Seeks Justice

The family of a Fort Worth woman hit and killed by a driver while riding in her power chair is still searching for closure, Monday, May 28, 2018.

71-year-old Patricia Winburn was hit while riding in her power chair near the intersection of East Maddox Avenue and Belzise around 9 p.m. Saturday. Winburn died hours later in the hospital from complications of a severe head injury.

“They took the person what I love the most away from me, it’s terrible,” said April Stone, Winburn’s daughter.

Winburn’s family said she would take the route that she was hit on almost every day. Family members said she typically stays in the bike lane since there is no sidewalk. Neighbors said East Maddox is no stranger to traffic accidents and they have complained in the past about speeding drivers.

“I’ve called and asked downtown would they put some speed bumps and they said they don’t do that anymore,” neighbor Lillie Mcghee said.

Fort Worth Police have not yet released a description of the vehicle that hit Winburn and left the scene.