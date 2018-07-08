Police Investigate Shooting in East Dallas

Dallas police are investigating an alleged shooting incident that took place early Sunday morning.

A little after 3 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call near the 2300 block of South Buckner Bouldvard.

Officers met with the victim, who stated he was shot by a black male at Trees nightclub in Deep Ellum. However, the owner of Trees said he talked to his staff and there was not a shooting at his club last night.

The nightclub is nearly nine miles away from where police responded to the shooting on Buckner Blvd.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing.