Police Investigate Shooting in East Dallas - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Police Investigate Shooting in East Dallas

By Charles Nichelson

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Police Investigate Shooting in East Dallas
    Getty Images/iStockphoto, File

    Dallas police are investigating an alleged shooting incident that took place early Sunday morning.

    A little after 3 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call near the 2300 block of South Buckner Bouldvard.

    Officers met with the victim, who stated he was shot by a black male at Trees nightclub in Deep Ellum. However, the owner of Trees said he talked to his staff and there was not a shooting at his club last night.

    The nightclub is nearly nine miles away from where police responded to the shooting on Buckner Blvd.

    The victim was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

    The investigation is still ongoing.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices