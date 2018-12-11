Child With Autism Meets Santa for the First Time - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
Holidays 2018

Holidays 2018

From gift guides to local events, your one-stop shop for the holiday season

Child With Autism Meets Santa for the First Time

By Jack Highberger

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 53 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Child With Autism Meets Santa for the First Time
    NBC 5 News
    Matthew was born 24-weeks premature and is both blind and autistic. But despite his disabilities, he has a growing interest in Santa and went with his family to see Santa earlier this month, Tuesday, December 11, 2018.

    A North Texas family is opening up about a trip to see Santa they say they’ll never forget.

    "You appreciate it so much because he wasn’t supposed to do it, he wasn’t supposed to be here, he wasn’t even supposed to survive," Misty Wolf said.

    Wolf’s six-year-old son Matthew was born 24-weeks premature and is both blind and autistic. But despite his disabilities, Mathew has a growing interest in Santa and went with his family to see Santa earlier this month at the Fort Worth Cabela’s.

    "I kind of ran up to Santa and was like 'He is blind and autistic and very interested in Santa,' and Santa raised up his hands and said 'Say no more,'" Wolf said.

    A Man Who is Quadriplegic Walks for Graduation

    [NATL] A Man Who is Quadriplegic Walks for Graduation

    A man who became Quadriplegic in 2015 in an accident was able to walk across his college graduation stage with the help of an exoskeleton.

    (Published 5 hours ago)

    What happened next has since gone viral, while unable to see, Mathew touched Santa’s beard and jacket and interacted with the man he’d heard so much about.

    "He’s never seen a reindeer, he’s never seen a picture of a reindeer so the thing is let him feel one," 'Santa' said.

    Wolf said it was a moment that meant more to her than any present and one she knows Matthew will forever appreciate.

    "I stood there with my eyes all glassy from tears welping up inside because I was just excited for him to put that together," she said.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices