3 dead in Somervell County crash

A driver crossed over into the opposite lane resulting in a head-on collision

By NBCDFW Staff

texas-dps-trooper-patch-01
Frank Heinz, NBC 5 News

Three people are dead after a 2-vehicle crash in Somervell County on Tuesday afternoon.

The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the collision around 4:13 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the preliminary investigation, a 2011 Dodge Nitro was traveling east on US 67 while a 2020 Chevrolet Traverse was heading west on US 67.

For unknown reasons, the Dodge Nitro crossed over entering the westbound lane with both vehicles colliding in a head-on collision.

The driver of the Dodge Nitrol was a 37-year-old man from Glen Rose.

The 2 occupants of the Chevrolet Traverse were a 68-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman, both of Godley.

The collision caused the death of all persons involved.

The investigation is ongoing.

