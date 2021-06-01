3 Dead in Overnight Shooting at Fort Worth Apartment

Three people are confirmed dead in a shooting at an apartment home early Tuesday in Fort Worth, police say.

Fort Worth police spokesman Buddy Calzada confirmed officers were called at 12:14 a.m. to a domestic incident at the Life at Westland Estates apartments in the 2900 block of Jonah Drive, on the city's west side.

Officers found three people dead in what they suspect is a case of murder-suicide, police said.

The names and ages of the dead have not been identified. Calzada said it wasn't immediately clear if the three lived at the apartment or were visiting.

There is no danger to the public, Calzada said.

Circumstances surrounding the shooting are not immediately clear and the investigation is ongoing, according to police.

