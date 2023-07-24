1200 musicians return to McKinney for Drum Corps International show

McKinney will host its second Drum Corps International show on Tuesday night.

More than 1200 musicians from across the country will perform at McKinney ISD Stadium. Part of eight different drum crops, they’ve spent the summer touring the country and have arrived in Texas during the hottest time of the year.

“The heat has been kind of crazy, but I’m a fan of Texas heat because it’s not as swampy and wet – at least in my experience,” said drummer and McKinney High grad Aiden Hatcher.

The performers, ages 18 to 22, and drum corps leaders live the summer on the road, eating and sleeping on buses.

“The tour goes. We are in a new town every single day,” said Mike Gough with The Troopers Drum Corps out of Wyoming. “Ten percent of this is performance and the cheers and ninety percent of this is sweat.”

Each performance allows the group to show off their skills, while also learning life lessons about teamwork and perseverance.

“We all have to work together as a unit and it’s so special when you come together and finally hit that moment,” Hatcher said.

Hosted by the non-profit Marching Music Made in McKinney, the performance hopes to inspire the next generation. Proceeds from Tuesday’s show will support McKinney ISD’s band programs.

Last year’s show raised $30,000 for the band program, according to Dean Cimini, President of Marching Music Made in McKinney.

“It’s expensive to be in a band and that [money] can fund scholarships and buy new equipment for the band program here in McKinney," Cimini said.

Through music and marching, the performers and organizers hope to inspire the next generation.

“Ultimately the mission is to create great human beings,” said Gough. “You know our vehicle is drum corps, music, marching and dance but the end of the day it’s about discipline, teaching adversity and going further on the things they never thought possible.”

For more on Tuesday’s performance, visit https://www.marchingmusicmckinney.org/