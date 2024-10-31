1 killed, 2 injured Fort Worth chain reaction crash on Thursday morning

One person is dead and two others are injured after a chain-reaction crash in Fort Worth on Thursday morning.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, South units were dispatched to 7832 South Freeway near Sycamore School Road shortly before 6 a.m. in response to a major accident.

Police said a small passenger car rear-ended another small sedan and started a chain reaction crash involving five passenger vehicles and one commercial vehicle.

Two individuals from the first vehicle were transported to JPS Hospital in serious but unknown condition, police said. A third passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

