1 dead, 2 injured after Christmas Eve shooting in Fort Worth

Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured in Fort Worth on Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to a shooting call around 2:53 p.m. in the 7300 block of Berrenda Drive Tuesday.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located multiple gunshot victims in the area, according to Fort Worth Police.

One person was dead on the scene and two others were transported to an area hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unknown at this time, according to police.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Detectives are working on the investigation as an attempted robbery case where the victims and the shooters were shot during the course of the attempted robbery, according to police.

Detectives are currently interviewing all involved parties.

No arrests have been made at this time.