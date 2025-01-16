North Texas teen offers hope to others with Hunter Syndrome

Fifteen-year-old Dominic Henriquez from Prosper, Texas, is bringing hope to boys like him who live with Hunter syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that primarily affects males.

Dominic’s journey began at 22 months old when he was diagnosed after months of consultations with specialists and a series of tests. His mother, Jeanette Henriquez, said she first noticed something unusual when his head started growing faster than the rest of his body at around four months old. A larger-than-normal head is one of the physical characteristics of Hunter syndrome, according to the advocacy group Project Alive.

“The prognosis was that he might not make it to his teenage years,” said Jeanette.

Hunter syndrome results from the absence of an enzyme needed to break down cellular waste. Without it, waste builds up in the body, causing progressive damage to various systems.

“The doctor had told me like he would not be able to walk or talk or eat by mouth, and he would slowly be losing these skills,” Jeanette said.

In response, Jeanette dedicated herself to researching treatment options and exploring clinical trials. While there is no cure, Dominic was enrolled in an experimental trial that delivers the missing enzyme directly to his brain. This treatment could potentially slow or stop the disorder’s progression.

“The fact that he turned 15 in December and the fact that he's still walking and talking and eating by mouth, for me, that's huge,” said Jeanette.

Dominic’s impact extends far beyond his own journey. Since 2012, he has been at the center of numerous “Dancing with Dominic” events, raising awareness about Hunter syndrome and inspiring his community in Prosper.

His older sister, Jasmine, says Dominic has become a source of light and hope for everyone he meets.

“You can just tell that he's probably one of the happiest people on earth,” Jasmine said.

Dominic travels to Chicago every month to receive his treatments. Along the way, his family has connected with other families affected by Hunter syndrome, sharing their stories and offering support to those navigating the same challenges.

To learn more about Dominic’s mission and his family’s work, visit DancingwithDominic.com and their foundation website.