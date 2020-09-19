coronavirus

Texas Health Department Reports 3,433 New Coronavirus Cases

NBC 5 News

Texas health officials on Saturday reported 3,433 new coronavirus cases and 135 more deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

There are a reported 686,068 total cases and 14,848 deaths, up from 682,241 confirmed cases and 14,713 deaths reported Friday, according to the state health department. The true number of cases is likely higher though because many people haven't been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The department estimates that 605,522 people have recovered from the virus and that there are 65,698 active cases.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

Dallas County 2 hours ago

Dallas County Adds 156 Cases of COVID-19, 4 Deaths Saturday

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Denton County Reports 60 COVID-19 Cases Saturday, DSHS Adds 83 Cases to Collin County, 1 Death

The true number of cases is likely higher though because many people haven't been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and a cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

coronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us