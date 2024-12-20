Trump transfers all his DJT shares to his revocable trust, SEC filings show

President-elect Donald Trump this week transferred his entire stake of shares in Trump Media to a revocable trust of which he is the sole beneficiary, regulatory filings revealed.

President-elect Donald Trump this week transferred his entire stake of shares in Trump Media to a revocable trust of which he is the sole beneficiary, regulatory filings revealed Thursday evening.

Trump did not receive any money for the gift of his 114,750,000 shares of Trump Media to the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust on Tuesday, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Trump Media, which trades under the DJT ticker, closed at $35.41 per share Thursday, making the value of the transferred stock more than $4 billion.

Trump had been the largest shareholder in the social media company, which operates the Truth Social app.

