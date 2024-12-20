Money Report

Trump transfers all his DJT shares to his revocable trust, SEC filings show

By Dan Mangan,CNBC

Trump Media stock drops more than 10% to open trading week
Aytac Unal/ | Anadolu | Getty Images
  • President-elect Donald Trump this week transferred his entire stake of shares in Trump Media to a revocable trust of which he is the sole beneficiary, regulatory filings revealed.
  • Trump did not receive any money for the gift of the 114,750,000 shares to the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust on Tuesday, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
  • Trump Media, which trades under the DJT ticker, closed at $35.41 per share, making the value of the transferred stock more than $4 billion.

President-elect Donald Trump this week transferred his entire stake of shares in Trump Media to a revocable trust of which he is the sole beneficiary, regulatory filings revealed Thursday evening.

Trump did not receive any money for the gift of his 114,750,000 shares of Trump Media to the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust on Tuesday, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Trump Media, which trades under the DJT ticker, closed at $35.41 per share Thursday, making the value of the transferred stock more than $4 billion.

Trump had been the largest shareholder in the social media company, which operates the Truth Social app.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh for updates.

