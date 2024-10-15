Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Trump Media shares halted after sudden DJT stock plunge

By Kevin Breuninger,CNBC

In this photo illustration, Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump’s social media platform Truth Social is shown on a cell phone on March 25, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. 
Scott Olson | Getty Images
  • Trading in Trump Media shares was briefly halted due to volatility, after the Truth Social owner's stock suddenly plunged in price.
  • The stock, which had been up more than 13% earlier in the afternoon, had abruptly turned more than 6% lower on the day at the time the halt occurred.
  • The stock drop came during the highest-volume day for Trump Media since July 15, the first trading session after Donald Trump narrowly survived an assassination attempt.

Trading in Trump Media shares was briefly halted Tuesday due to volatility, after the Truth Social owner's stock suddenly plunged in price.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Shares continued to fall after the five-minute trading halt lifted at 12:47 p.m. ET.

The stock, which had been up more than 13% earlier Tuesday afternoon, had abruptly turned more than 6% lower on the day at the time the halt occurred.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

The whipsawing stock price came during an extremely volatile trading session, in which more than 76 million shares had traded hands by 3 p.m. — multiple times the company's 30-day average trading volume.

That puts the company on pace for the highest-volume day for Trump Media since July 15, the first trading session after the company's majority owner Donald Trump narrowly survived an assassination attempt.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us