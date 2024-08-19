Treasury yields dip early Monday ahead of Fed minutes and Jackson Hole

U.S. Treasury yields were lower early Monday, with the release of Federal Reserve meeting minutes and the closely watched central bank symposium at Jackson Hole on the agenda this week.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury was nearly 3 basis points lower at 3.864% at 2:40 a.m. ET. The 2-year Treasury yield also dropped 3 basis points to 4.038%.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point equals 0.01%.

Investors are still digesting last week's release of U.S. retail sales figures for July and weekly initial jobless claims, which were both better than expected. The figures helped ease recent concerns about the health of the U.S. economy, boosting global stock markets.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Markets continue to fully price in a Fed rate cut in September, though they have slashed the odds of a 50 basis point reduction to just 28.5%, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

On the cards in the coming days are the release of minutes from the Fed's July meeting minutes on Wednesday, and the Jackson Hole symposium, which kicks off on Thursday.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell will on Friday deliver a speech at the annual event, which attracts economists, monetary policymakers and academics from around the world.

"Jackson Hole is going to be something which is going to give very important cues to the market in terms of what should we be expecting in September ... However, we do not expect Powell to give indications in terms of the size of the rate cut," Rashmi Garg, senior portfolio manager at Al Dhabi Capital, told CNBC's "Capital Connection" on Monday.

"Our own expectations are this is going to be a 25 basis point rate cut unless we see a sizeable deterioration in the labor market in the September 6 jobs report."