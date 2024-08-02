Nvidia reportedly faces a U.S. DOJ antitrust probe after complaints from rivals

The U.S. Department of Justice opened an an antitrust probe into Nvidia to investigate complaints that the chip giant allegedly abused its market dominance in AI chips, The Information reported.

The DOJ has reached out to Nvidia's competitors such as AMD to gather information about the complaints, according to the report published on Thursday.

Nvidia shares dipped 3.5% in premarket trade amid a global sell-off in semiconductor stocks.

The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating complaints that Nvidia allegedly abused its market dominance in artificial intelligence chips, The Information reported.

The DOJ has reached out to Nvidia's competitors such as AMD to gather information about the complaints, according to the report published on Thursday.

Investigators are looking at whether Nvidia charges its customers higher prices for products if that customer wants to buy AI chips from rivals such as AMD, the report said.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The DOJ is also looking at whether Nvidia has pressured customers to buy additional products such as cables that connect servers together, The Information reported.

In response to the report, a spokesperson for Nvidia said the company "wins on merit."

"We compete based on decades of investment and innovation, scrupulously adhering to all laws, making NVIDIA openly available in every cloud and on-prem for every enterprise, and ensuring that customers can choose whatever solution is best for them," the spokesperson said.

They added that Nvidia is "happy to provide any information regulators need."

Nvidia and the DOJ were not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.

Nvidia shares dipped 3.5% in premarket trade amid a global sell-off in semiconductor stocks.

Read the full report here.