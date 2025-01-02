European stocks edge lower after kicking off 2025 on a positive note

European markets dipped slightly lower Thursday, following an initially positive start to 2025 trading.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index reversed earlier gains to trade 0.07% lower by 9:05 a.m. London time as regional bourses reopened after the New Year's Day holiday.

Oil and gas stocks led gains and were last up 0.97% while utilities added 0.5%. Autos, meanwhile, dipped 1.1% and banking stocks fell 0.86%.

Major regional bourses were mixed on Thursday, with France's CAC 40 losing 0.49% and Germany's DAX adding 0.17%, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was flat.

U.K. house prices rose 0.7% month-on-month in December, as activity remained unseasonably strong in the final month of the year, data from British lender Nationwide showed Thursday. Home prices increased 4.7% over the year, bringing them within touching distance of the all-time highs recorded in summer 2022.

On the continent, manufacturing activity pulled back in December across Germany and France in a sign of continued woe for the euro zone's two largest economies. The HCOB manufacturing purchasing managers index came in at 42.5 last month in Germany, down from 43.0 in November. Meanwhile in France, production volumes fell to 41.9, the sharpest fall since May 2020.

Manufacturing activity also slowed in Italy in December, the data showed, while Spain recorded a further month of expansion, as the southern European economy continues to gain steam.

Asian stocks traded mixed overnight, with China stocks leading losses as several major markets resumed trading after the New Year holiday.

U.S. stock futures were slightly higher as trading got underway for 2025. Traders hope that the market can regain the momentum that propelled it to log two straight years of annual gains above 20%.

Although U.S. stocks fell in weak trading in the final days of 2024, the year still produced solid gains; the S&P 500 surged 23% last year, while the 30-stock Dow added nearly 13%. Fueled by the enthusiasm around artificial intelligence and interest rate cuts, the Nasdaq Composite outperformed with a 29% advance.

Investors on Thursday are likely to assess the impact of a deadly attack in New Orleans on New Year's Day that's being investigated as a possible terrorist act.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said it's possible the suspect, who drove a truck into a crowd, wasn't "solely responsible" for the incident, in which at least 15 people died.

— CNBC's Christina Cheddar Berk and Sophie Kiderlin contributed to this market report