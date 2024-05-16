Biden slams Trump as he touts record-high Dow crossing 40,000

President Joe Biden's campaign ripped presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump after the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record 40,000.

The Dow's milestone comes with Biden effectively tied nationally in the polls with Trump, as the former president faces trial in New York.

President Joe Biden's campaign ripped presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump after the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record 40,000 on Thursday.

"Toughest news yet for the one guy in America rooting for the economy to crash because he thinks it'll help him politically," said Michael Tyler, Biden's campaign communication director. "Donald Trump promised the stock market would crash if Joe Biden was elected. Instead, Joe Biden has broken economic records across the board."

Biden's camp is pushing to use the historic moment for the Dow as a way to tout what it sees as a strong economy in contrast with when Trump was president.

Trump used a similar tactic when he was in office. After the Dow hit 30,000 in 2020, Trump held a press conference at the White House to tout the milestone.