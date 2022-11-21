A legal battle nicknamed “the great Texas red sauce wars” has come to a surprising end.

Julian Barsotti, the owner of Dallas restaurant Carbone’s Fine Food and Wine, launched a trademark lawsuit in June 2022, three months after the similarly named Italian joint Carbone opened in Dallas and created confusion for Barsotti’s business.

Now Barsotti has agreed to close his restaurant on Oak Lawn Avenue on Jan. 1, 2023, with plans to reopen under a new name — not one that sounds anything like Carbone’s Fine Food and Wine.

Barsotti said he planned to renovate the 10-year-old restaurant Carbone’s anyhow. He’d like to close for 90 days.