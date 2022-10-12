Halloween is right around the corner and you know what that means, right? Candy!
No matter what anyone says, there's an unspoken agreement that the best thing about Halloween is the candy, and there are certainly some Halloween treats folks like more than others.
Candystore.com released a map that shows the top candy in each state, and while kids take home a variety of candy from trick-or-treating, the map shows how each state has different preferences when it comes to the best Halloween sweet treat.
Can you guess the most popular Halloween candy in Texas? No, it's not Candy Corn! The top Halloween candy list in Texas is most likely not surprising, or is it?
What's the most popular Halloween candy in Texas?
- Starburst (Are you surprised?)
- Reese's Cups (Of course, it's chocolate!)
- Sour Patch Kids (Well... It's sour, then it's sweet!)
Source: CandyStore.com | Larger version
Most popular Halloween candy in each state?
Here are the best sellers in every state for Halloween
|State
|Top Candy
|Pounds
|2nd Place
|Pounds
|3rd Place
|Pounds
|AL
|Skittles
|105263
|Starburst
|101928
|Hershey's Mini Bars
|93728
|AK
|Sour Patch Kids
|4873
|Twix
|4673
|Milky Way
|3982
|AZ
|Hershey Kisses
|779828
|Hot Tamales
|775022
|Snickers
|712387
|AR
|Butterfinger
|201837
|Jolly Ranchers
|198276
|M&M's
|102837
|CA
|Reese's Cups
|1231675
|M&M's
|1219928
|Skittles
|1157821
|CO
|Hershey Kisses
|120982
|Twix
|118372
|Milky Way
|102843
|CT
|Almond Joy
|2981
|Milky Way
|2371
|M&M's
|2003
|DE
|Sour Patch Kids
|20083
|Skittles
|16728
|Life Savers
|11292
|FL
|Reese's Cups
|687288
|Skittles
|580002
|Hot Tamales
|401928
|GA
|Swedish Fish
|138928
|Jolly Ranchers
|113281
|Reese's Cups
|92837
|HI
|Hershey's Mini Bars
|26771
|Skittles
|25611
|Butterfinger
|21897
|ID
|Snickers
|83648
|Starburst
|65728
|Candy Corn
|42998
|IL
|Sour Patch Kids
|152928
|Kit Kat
|135672
|Starburst
|120928
|IN
|Starburst
|92811
|Hot Tamales
|91928
|Jolly Ranchers
|72901
|IA
|M&M's
|65779
|Reese's Cups
|57821
|Hershey's Mini Bars
|51729
|KS
|M&M's
|211098
|Reese's Cups
|205637
|Sour Patch Kids
|197882
|KY
|Reese's Cups
|67901
|Hot Tamales
|55219
|Swedish Fish
|38726
|LA
|Lemonheads
|109826
|Reese's Cups
|102827
|Blow Pops
|90827
|ME
|Sour Patch Kids
|57829
|Starburst
|48982
|Candy Corn
|13927
|MD
|Hershey Kisses
|36718
|Hershey's Mini Bars
|35928
|Reese's Cups
|29837
|MA
|Sour Patch Kids
|69697
|Butterfinger
|67827
|Dubble Bubble Gum
|48921
|MI
|Starburst
|108928
|Candy Corn
|106527
|Butterfinger
|98726
|MN
|Hot Tamales
|175726
|Tootsie Pops
|167844
|Skittles
|144672
|MS
|3 Musketeers
|91820
|Snickers
|88926
|Butterfinger
|81762
|MO
|Milky Way
|45281
|Almond Joy
|41902
|Hot Tamales
|39092
|MT
|Twix
|29833
|M&M's
|28981
|Dubble Bubble Gum
|23842
|NE
|Sour Patch Kids
|89281
|Salt Water Taffy
|83128
|Twix
|41828
|NV
|Hot Tamales
|287363
|Hershey's Mini Bars
|267819
|Hershey Kisses
|219891
|NH
|M&M's
|68993
|Starburst
|61992
|Jolly Ranchers
|40822
|NJ
|Tootsie Pops
|145726
|M&M's
|142872
|Skittles
|139821
|NM
|Hershey's Mini Bars
|80726
|Jolly Ranchers
|70927
|Candy Corn
|52729
|NY
|Sour Patch Kids
|136729
|Hot Tamales
|132891
|Candy Corn
|80928
|NC
|Reese's Cups
|82019
|Snickers
|79281
|M&M's
|78291
|ND
|Hot Tamales
|59872
|Jolly Ranchers
|57281
|Candy Corn
|42871
|OH
|M&M's
|154231
|Blow Pops
|153788
|Starburst
|141756
|OK
|Skittles
|20091
|Dubble Bubble Gum
|18726
|Snickers
|13827
|OR
|M&M's
|81982
|Reese's Cups
|76829
|Candy Corn
|62803
|PA
|Hershey's Mini Bars
|239081
|M&M's
|225783
|Skittles
|201736
|RI
|Twix
|14987
|M&M's
|14092
|Candy Corn
|11928
|SC
|Butterfinger
|111984
|Skittles
|104827
|Candy Corn
|86782
|SD
|Jolly Ranchers
|24128
|Starburst
|21827
|Candy Corn
|15827
|TN
|Tootsie Pops
|56123
|Salt Water Taffy
|50983
|Skittles
|42827
|TX
|Starburst
|902918
|Reese's Cups
|889827
|Sour Patch Kids
|690987
|UT
|Tootsie Pops
|403727
|Candy Corn
|318772
|M&M's
|241726
|VT
|M&M's
|36543
|Skittles
|28938
|Milky Way
|19928
|VA
|Hot Tamales
|153729
|Snickers
|151728
|Tootsie Pops
|123674
|DC
|M&M's
|24770
|Tootsie Pops
|21673
|Blow Pops
|19827
|WA
|Tootsie Pops
|167289
|Salt Water Taffy
|120982
|M&M's
|113728
|WV
|Blow Pops
|38772
|Hershey's Mini Bars
|36279
|Hot Tamales
|30988
|WI
|Butterfinger
|104829
|Starburst
|102981
|Hot Tamales
|89635
|WY
|Reese's Cups
|23978
|Salt Water Taffy
|22503
|Dubble Bubble Gum
|18782
What's the most popular Halloween candy in America?
It looks like Reese's Cups tops the list of favorite Halloween candies all over! Starburst came in fourth, while Sour Patch came in sixth place.
Overall, the top 10 ranked Halloween candies for this year were:
- Reese's Cups
- Skittles
- M&M's
- Starburst
- Hot Tamales
- South Patch Kids
- Hershey Kisses
- Snickers
- Tootsie Pops
- Candy Corn
The map was made with unbiased sales data across all 50 states over the past 15 years, with a focus on the months leading up to Halloween.
Among the findings were some surprise choices, like Hot Tamales and Salt Water Taffy, which performed much better than some expected.
How much will people spend on Halloween candy in 2022?
According to Candy Store, 2021 was a huge upgrade from 2020 as far as candy sales and just Halloween participation in general. This year we expect it to be full-on normal-sized Halloween again.
The National Retail Federation is estimating that shoppers will spend $3.1 billion on Halloween candy.
Are you a pop culture fan? Sign up for our Entertainment newsletter to get film, music and celeb news in your inbox.