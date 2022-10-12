Halloween is right around the corner and you know what that means, right? Candy!

No matter what anyone says, there's an unspoken agreement that the best thing about Halloween is the candy, and there are certainly some Halloween treats folks like more than others.

Candystore.com released a map that shows the top candy in each state, and while kids take home a variety of candy from trick-or-treating, the map shows how each state has different preferences when it comes to the best Halloween sweet treat.

Can you guess the most popular Halloween candy in Texas? No, it's not Candy Corn! The top Halloween candy list in Texas is most likely not surprising, or is it?

What's the most popular Halloween candy in Texas?

Starburst (Are you surprised?)

Reese's Cups (Of course, it's chocolate!)

Sour Patch Kids (Well... It's sour, then it's sweet!)

Source: CandyStore.com | Larger version

Most popular Halloween candy in each state?

Here are the best sellers in every state for Halloween

State Top Candy Pounds 2nd Place Pounds 3rd Place Pounds AL Skittles 105263 Starburst 101928 Hershey's Mini Bars 93728 AK Sour Patch Kids 4873 Twix 4673 Milky Way 3982 AZ Hershey Kisses 779828 Hot Tamales 775022 Snickers 712387 AR Butterfinger 201837 Jolly Ranchers 198276 M&M's 102837 CA Reese's Cups 1231675 M&M's 1219928 Skittles 1157821 CO Hershey Kisses 120982 Twix 118372 Milky Way 102843 CT Almond Joy 2981 Milky Way 2371 M&M's 2003 DE Sour Patch Kids 20083 Skittles 16728 Life Savers 11292 FL Reese's Cups 687288 Skittles 580002 Hot Tamales 401928 GA Swedish Fish 138928 Jolly Ranchers 113281 Reese's Cups 92837 HI Hershey's Mini Bars 26771 Skittles 25611 Butterfinger 21897 ID Snickers 83648 Starburst 65728 Candy Corn 42998 IL Sour Patch Kids 152928 Kit Kat 135672 Starburst 120928 IN Starburst 92811 Hot Tamales 91928 Jolly Ranchers 72901 IA M&M's 65779 Reese's Cups 57821 Hershey's Mini Bars 51729 KS M&M's 211098 Reese's Cups 205637 Sour Patch Kids 197882 KY Reese's Cups 67901 Hot Tamales 55219 Swedish Fish 38726 LA Lemonheads 109826 Reese's Cups 102827 Blow Pops 90827 ME Sour Patch Kids 57829 Starburst 48982 Candy Corn 13927 MD Hershey Kisses 36718 Hershey's Mini Bars 35928 Reese's Cups 29837 MA Sour Patch Kids 69697 Butterfinger 67827 Dubble Bubble Gum 48921 MI Starburst 108928 Candy Corn 106527 Butterfinger 98726 MN Hot Tamales 175726 Tootsie Pops 167844 Skittles 144672 MS 3 Musketeers 91820 Snickers 88926 Butterfinger 81762 MO Milky Way 45281 Almond Joy 41902 Hot Tamales 39092 MT Twix 29833 M&M's 28981 Dubble Bubble Gum 23842 NE Sour Patch Kids 89281 Salt Water Taffy 83128 Twix 41828 NV Hot Tamales 287363 Hershey's Mini Bars 267819 Hershey Kisses 219891 NH M&M's 68993 Starburst 61992 Jolly Ranchers 40822 NJ Tootsie Pops 145726 M&M's 142872 Skittles 139821 NM Hershey's Mini Bars 80726 Jolly Ranchers 70927 Candy Corn 52729 NY Sour Patch Kids 136729 Hot Tamales 132891 Candy Corn 80928 NC Reese's Cups 82019 Snickers 79281 M&M's 78291 ND Hot Tamales 59872 Jolly Ranchers 57281 Candy Corn 42871 OH M&M's 154231 Blow Pops 153788 Starburst 141756 OK Skittles 20091 Dubble Bubble Gum 18726 Snickers 13827 OR M&M's 81982 Reese's Cups 76829 Candy Corn 62803 PA Hershey's Mini Bars 239081 M&M's 225783 Skittles 201736 RI Twix 14987 M&M's 14092 Candy Corn 11928 SC Butterfinger 111984 Skittles 104827 Candy Corn 86782 SD Jolly Ranchers 24128 Starburst 21827 Candy Corn 15827 TN Tootsie Pops 56123 Salt Water Taffy 50983 Skittles 42827 TX Starburst 902918 Reese's Cups 889827 Sour Patch Kids 690987 UT Tootsie Pops 403727 Candy Corn 318772 M&M's 241726 VT M&M's 36543 Skittles 28938 Milky Way 19928 VA Hot Tamales 153729 Snickers 151728 Tootsie Pops 123674 DC M&M's 24770 Tootsie Pops 21673 Blow Pops 19827 WA Tootsie Pops 167289 Salt Water Taffy 120982 M&M's 113728 WV Blow Pops 38772 Hershey's Mini Bars 36279 Hot Tamales 30988 WI Butterfinger 104829 Starburst 102981 Hot Tamales 89635 WY Reese's Cups 23978 Salt Water Taffy 22503 Dubble Bubble Gum 18782

What's the most popular Halloween candy in America?

It looks like Reese's Cups tops the list of favorite Halloween candies all over! Starburst came in fourth, while Sour Patch came in sixth place.

Overall, the top 10 ranked Halloween candies for this year were:

Reese's Cups

Skittles

M&M's

Starburst

Hot Tamales

South Patch Kids

Hershey Kisses

Snickers

Tootsie Pops

Candy Corn

The map was made with unbiased sales data across all 50 states over the past 15 years, with a focus on the months leading up to Halloween.

Among the findings were some surprise choices, like Hot Tamales and Salt Water Taffy, which performed much better than some expected.

How much will people spend on Halloween candy in 2022?

According to Candy Store, 2021 was a huge upgrade from 2020 as far as candy sales and just Halloween participation in general. This year we expect it to be full-on normal-sized Halloween again.

The National Retail Federation is estimating that shoppers will spend $3.1 billion on Halloween candy.