Shania Twain to Perform at 2023 Cattle Baron's Ball

Shania Twain just said yes to the North Texas women who host the largest single-night fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.

The country music superstar will headline Cattle Baron's Ball Dallas on Oct. 14 at Southfork Ranch in Parker.

Co-chairs Andrea Cheek and Isabell Novakov Higginbotham made the announcement at the reveal party Wednesday night.

"We were looking for a name that everybody knew and we figured out that Shania is a name that everybody knows and we're excited that she's also a woman. This is an organization of 100 women. And so that's also a great way to celebrate our 50th anniversary," said Higginbotham.

"In 50 years of Cattle Baron's Ball, we've raised over $93 million for the American Cancer Society.

It started with a group of 10 women working with American Cancer Society and really just wanted to do something different for Dallas that didn't involve tuxedos or a hotel ballroom. And so they chose a ranch and barbecue and Texas country music and it's really grown into an institution," said Cheek. "Dallas started Cattle Barons, but really there's 26 Cattle Barons now throughout the country and Dallas is the original."

From the first ball in 1974 and the original group of 10, a committee of 100 women now brings it all together

"Everybody has different jobs, from underwriting auction to live auction production to making this event come together. And it really does take all 100 of us to make this work," Novakov Higginbotham said.

Along with Twain as the headline entertainer, the Randy Rogers Band will perform at the VIP party before the ball begins.

"Cattle Barons started at a ranch with Texas Country and we went with the Randy Rogers Band for the VIP to kind of pay tribute to Texas Country," said Higginbotham.

Sponsorship opportunities, tickets and tables are all available as the Cattle Baron's Ball committee kicks off its fundraising.

In 50 years of raising money for the American Cancer Society, $93 million has been raised, 40,000 patients have received treatment and 50 Nobel Prize-winning scientists have received funding for research.

NBC5/Telemundo 39 are the exclusive television partners of the Cattle Barons Ball.