Martin Mull, actor who starred in ‘Roseanne' and ‘Two and a Half Men,' dies at 80

Martin Mull, a longtime Hollywood funnyman who starred in the 1970s TV series “Fernwood 2 Night" and appeared in many other popular shows, such as "Roseanne" and "Arrested Development," has died at 80, his daughter announced on Instagram Friday.

“I am heartbroken to share that my father passed away at home on June 27th, after a valiant fight against a long illness," his daughter wrote. "He was known for excelling at every creative discipline imaginable and also for doing Red Roof Inn commercials. He would find that joke funny. He was never not funny. My dad will be deeply missed by his wife and daughter, by his friends and coworkers, by fellow artists and comedians and musicians, and—the sign of a truly exceptional person—by many, many dogs. I loved him tremendously.”

Known for his blonde hair and well-trimmed mustache, Mull was born in Chicago, raised in Ohio and Connecticut and studied art in Rhode Island and Rome. He combined his music and comedy in hip Hollywood clubs in the 1970s.

“In 1976 I was a guitar player and sit-down comic appearing at the Roxy on the Sunset Strip when Norman Lear walked in and heard me," Mull told The Associated Press in 1980. “He cast me as the wife beater on ‘Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman.’ Four months later I was spun off on my own show.”

Mull, who played Roseanne's gay boss Leon Carp on the hit 1990s sitcom, was also known for recurring roles on "Two and a Half Men," "Arrested Development" and "Veep," for which he was nominated for an Emmy in 2016.

Mull also starred as Colonel Mustard in the 1985 movie "Clue."

He is survived by his wife and his daughter Maggie, a TV writer and producer, according to Variety.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.