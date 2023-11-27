Heidi Klum shares rare photo of all 4 of her and Seal's kids

Originally appeared on E! Online

Heidi Klum's cozy pic is making the cut.

The supermodel shared a sweet photo to social media, showcasing herself and husband Tom Kaulitz, alongside her and ex-husband Seal's four kids: Leni, 19, Henry, 18, Johan, 17, and Lou, 14.

The bunch kept it casual in sweats as they cuddled on the couch. In the snap, Klum leaned in to give Leni a kiss on the cheek while keeping one arm draped around her daughter Lou, who was sleeping on her lap.

Henry and Johan posed with their heads looking down as they sat next to Kaulitz, who smiled into the camera.

Klum captioned the Nov. 26 Instagram post, "L [heart emoji] VE."

And although the "America's Got Talent" judge usually keeps her family photos private, Klum has shared some details on her kids—like how she feels about her oldest following in her footsteps as a model.

"I was not nervous," she told E! News in October. "I can't say I was excited either because, you know, when you're self-employed, it is always tricky."

However, Klum added that Leni has other interests besides hitting the runway.

"Who knows if this is something she'll always even want to do forever," she explained. "She's studying because she wants to do interior design, and she's doing this right now. She's only 19 years old, you know? So, who knows what all the things are that she will do."

Seal has also weighed in on his daughter's bourgeoning modeling career.

"I'm so proud of everything that Leni has done," the musician told Justin Sylvester and Adrienne Bailon Houghton on E! News in March. "But I'm more proud of everything that she is. She walks through life with this type of humility that allows her to move so gracefully through it all and she has an innate understanding of people in general and people's feelings. So I'm kind of more impressed with everything that she is."