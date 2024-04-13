Music & Musicians

Coachella 2024 in Pictures – Celebrity cameos and must-see fashion

It's officially music festival season and Coachella is the place to be.

By Janete Weinstein

Festival goers are in for a treat as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival kicks off its first weekend in Indio, California with some big names in the music industry.

Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat and Tyler, The Creator are some of the headliners. Coachella expects over 125,000 concertgoers a day.

If you can't make it to the Empire Polo Club grounds this year, don't worry, you can watch the livestream and check out the unique art installations Coachella has to offer here.

You can also check out photos of all the fun fashions and other noteworthy moments in the gallery below. We'll be adding more all weekend long, so be sure to refresh often.

