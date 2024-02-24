See the best red carpet looks from the 2024 SAG Awards

Here's what your favorite star is wearing on the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet.

By Janete Weinstein

By Janete Weinstein

The 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards has rolled out its glamorous red carpet at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

It is the perfect awards night weather in Los Angeles and your favorite stars are out and about flashing their fashion choices as they walk the 2024 SAG Awards red carpet.

This is the first time the ceremony will be streamed live on Netflix to celebrate and recognize outstanding performances in the movie and prime-time television.

As the celebrities continue to roll in, we will keep updating, so be sure to refresh often.

SAG Awards Jan 10

See the full list of nominations for the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

Taylor Swift Jan 27

SAG-AFTRA slams digital fakes of Taylor Swift and George Carlin

Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us