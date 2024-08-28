community

VIVA Dallas 2024!

Celebrate Mexican culture and independence.

VIVA Dallas

NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and the Navarro Group invite you to VIVA Dallas on Saturday, September 14, at Dallas City Hall. Bring the whole family out and enjoy great food, arts and crafts, drinks, live music, and more!

This free event will host a Mexican Independence procession featuring ballet folklorico, horses, mariachis, low-riders, and professional floats. It all leads up to the Official “Grito” of Independence, which will be led by the Consulate General of Mexico in Dallas, Francisco de le Torre.

While you are there, be sure to take part in the Best “Grito” contest, which has a $1,000 first prize!

VIVA Dallas
Saturday, September 14
2:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
FREE Admission
Dallas City Hall
1500 Marilla St.
Dallas

