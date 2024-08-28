VIVA Dallas 2024!

NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and the Navarro Group invite you to VIVA Dallas on Saturday, September 14, at Dallas City Hall. Bring the whole family out and enjoy great food, arts and crafts, drinks, live music, and more!

This free event will host a Mexican Independence procession featuring ballet folklorico, horses, mariachis, low-riders, and professional floats. It all leads up to the Official “Grito” of Independence, which will be led by the Consulate General of Mexico in Dallas, Francisco de le Torre.

While you are there, be sure to take part in the Best “Grito” contest, which has a $1,000 first prize!

VIVA Dallas

Saturday, September 14

2:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

FREE Admission

Dallas City Hall

1500 Marilla St.

Dallas