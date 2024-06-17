The Peruvian Festival prepares to dazzle Arlington

NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and the Academia Asi es mi Peru want to see you at this year’s Peruvian Festival. Started in 2022, the exciting event has already outgrown its first two venues. Celebrate the 203rd anniversary of the Independence of Peru in DFW this year on Sunday, July 14, in Arlington.

The family-friendly, bi-lingual event will kick off with a catered reception where guests can meet several local vendors. Then, enjoy a selection of music and dance that celebrates Peruvian culture across three distinct regions. Each dance will be introduced with a historical explanation of its significance. But don’t get too comfortable! The event ends with music great for guests to dance along to!

The festival will be fun for all ages, so mark your calendars and get your tickets HERE.

Peruvian Festival 2024

Sunday, July 14

3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Arlington Music Hall

224 N. Center St.

Arlington, TX 76011

About the Academia Asi de mi Peru

In April of 2022 the Academia of Asi es me Peru was formed to bring together musicians and dancers of all ages. In a short amount of time, they performed in events across the region, and have helped raise money for charitable causes. The Academia Asi de mi Peru’s mission is to promote Peruvian folklore dance through research and creativity in order to bring a celebration of culture to their area, as well as on a national and international level. The Academia of Asi de mi Peru is in the process of becoming recognized as a nonprofit organization 501(c)(3).