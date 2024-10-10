Register now for the Fort Worth YMCA Turkey Trot

NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and the Fort Worth YMCA want to invite you to the 43rd annual Fort Worth YMCA Turkey Trot this Thanksgiving Day, November 28, at the Shops at Clearfork!

Join the 5K, 8K, or the 1K Children’s Gobbler Trot. You can also register for a dog trot in any race size, and bring along your furry, four-legged family members so they don’t have to miss this family-friendly event!

This year, the YMCA Turkey Trot is also excited to add the 2024 Costume Contest. Come dressed in your favorite family-friendly costume for a chance to compete in the top ten costumes for the day!

To register for any of these trots, click HERE.

Turkey Trot

Thanksgiving Day, November 28

7:45 a.m. - 8K Trot

8:00 a.m. - 1K Gobbler Trot

8:30 a.m. - 5K Trot

The Shops at Clearfork

5188 Monahans Ave.

Fort Worth

For more information and to register, click HERE.