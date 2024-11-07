Recognizing National Diabetes Awareness Month in Dallas

NBC 5, Telemundo 39, Community Council of Greater Dallas and the Dallas Area Agency on Aging invite you to attend the National Diabetes Awareness Month Health Fair from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Monday, November 18, at the Mockingbird Towers in Dallas. This event will have FREE glucose testing, community resources, programs from the Community Council of Greater Dallas, and light refreshments. Come join us and learn more about how to prevent or manage diabetes.

November is National Diabetes Awareness Month. Over 136 million Americans -- over a third of people in the U.S. -- are living with diabetes or prediabetes. Don’t overlook the chance to stay on top of your health or participate in fun giveaways!

National Diabetes Awareness Month Health Fair

Community Council of Greater Dallas

Monday, November 18

10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Mockingbird Towers – Texas Conference Room

1341 W. Mockingbird Ln.

Dallas

For more information, click HERE.

About the Community Council of Greater Dallas

Since its incorporation in 1943, the Community Council of Greater Dallas has provided leadership and services to meet the needs in the community, including alleviating poverty, fostering independence, and connecting people to the resources they need to improve their quality of life. They are community-focused and dedicated to respect, inclusion, and empathy. The Community Council of Greater Dallas is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. To find out more, click HERE.