NBC 5 Community Calendar

Get ready to discover all the exciting events and activities happening in the Dallas-Fort Worth community! The NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 Community Calendar is your go-to resource for the best of what's going on around town.

From family-friendly fun to enriching cultural attractions, our community calendar has it all listed in chronological order. Whether you're looking for kid-friendly adventures, adult-focused events, or opportunities to explore your city, we've got you covered.

Each month, we'll be updating the calendar with the latest happenings, so be sure to check back often. Simply click on the event details to learn more and get ready to immerse yourself in all that the DFW community has to offer.

Get out there and start exploring - the possibilities are endless! Let's make the most of everything our vibrant city has to give.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

El Mochilon Backpack Drive

Hundreds of local students get the supplies they need in this fantastic school drive.

Thursday, August 1

Grand Prairie

Organizers accept donations that go toward this event, and many more year round!

For more information, visit HERE.

Dallas Startup Week

Explore entrepreneurship at this FREE event!

Sunday, August 11 to Thursday, August 15

At Embassy Suites by Hilton Dallas Frisco Hotel & Convention Center

Meet business professionals and grow your goals at this ultimate networking event.

For more information, visit HERE.

Clear the Shelters™ Mega Adoption

Low-cost adoptions from shelters around DFW, all under one roof!

Saturday, August 17

At Amon G. Carter Jr. Exhibit Hall, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Over 1,200 animals will be under one roof, and ready to come home with you!

For more information, visit HERE.

Riverfront Jazz Festival

Over a dozen artists prepare to take the stage.

Friday, August 30 to Sunday, September 1

At Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center

Celebrate the past, present, and future of music across multiple genres!

For more information, visit HERE.

Sponsored by: