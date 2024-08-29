Hispanic Heritage Celebrations Community Calendar

Hispanic Heritage Month begins on September 15 and is celebrated until October 15! Across DFW, Hispanic Heritage events entertain, education, and inspire people of all ages. Don't miss out on the fun with this calendar, covering events in our community!

Connect Respect Appreciation Reception

Friday, September 6

6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame in Fort Worth



A FREE reception for the newest exhibition at the National Cowgirl Museum that pays tribute to the Mexican cowgirl. Food and drink is provided! Parking for the event is $12.

For more information, visit HERE.

Sonidos del Summer

Saturday, September 7

5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Marine Park in Fort Worth



A FREE concert, with food vendors, children’s activities, and more! Raise awareness for brain health with this fun-for-the-whole-family concert from the Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the James L. West Center for Dementia.

For more information, visit HERE.

Dallas Arboretum Hispanic Heritage Celebration

Saturday, September 14 & Sunday, September 15

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden



An enchanting two-day event with live music, food, cooking demonstrations, children’s activities and more! Don’t miss the celebration’s signature Quinceañera Fashion Show at 10 a.m. on Saturday!

For more information, visit HERE.

VIVA Dallas

Saturday, September 14

4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Dallas City Hall



Celebrate Mexican Independence with this amazing event with the official Grito by the Mexican Consulate General in Dallas. Food, arts and crafts, drink, music, dancing and more are a part of this year’s annual celebration!

For more information, visit HERE.

Grand Fiestas Patrias

Saturday, September 14

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

At 120 W. Main St. in Grand Prairie



A FREE parade with games, food, vendors, and more is sure to be fun for the whole family! Sponsored by the Hispanic Heritage Ambassadors DFW.

For more information, visit HERE.

¡Celebramos! A Celebration of Latin American Culture & Heritage

September 14 through October 27

Fort Worth Botanic Garden



Celebrate Hispanic culture and heritage with this event series spanning 7-weeks. With 11 events, there’s something for everyone to enjoy!

For more information, visit HERE.

Fiestas Patrias

Sunday, September 15

Starts at 11 a.m.

Fort Worth Stockyards



A FREE parade and celebration for the whole family!

Music, dancing, food, vendors, a cattle drive, and more await you at this event!

For more information, visit HERE.

2024 Hispanic Heritage Festival

Saturday, October 12

Starts at 2 p.m.

At 8055 Independence Pkwy. in Frisco



Celebrate rich Hispanic culture while promoting Health and Wellness with great food, wonderful music, and vibrant dancing!

For more information, visit HERE.

The Michelada Festival

Sunday, October 13

12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

General Worth Square in Downtown Fort Worth



A FREE multicultural, outdoor event celebrating music, food, and Hispanic Heritage. Food and retail vendors will be in attendance! This year's festival will feature Keith Nieto as the headliner.