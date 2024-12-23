community

Grades 9-12 – Learn more about AI

The 26th BNSF Technology Awareness Day seminar is open for registration and contest submissions.

By Peter Raebel

BNSF Technology Awareness Day

NBC 5, Telemundo 39 and BNSF Railway want to invite you to the 2025 BNSF Technology Awareness Day seminar at the BNSF campus in Fort Worth from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 8. This year, the event will only be offered in-person.

The theme is “Authenticity in AI” and will showcase technology, role models, and celebrate local leaders in various technical fields. The event aims to educate youth about careers in technology-related fields and is a part of the National Black Family Technology Awareness Week. The goal is to challenge attendees to develop their own technological solutions both at the event, and as a part of the event’s ongoing contests.

Click HERE to register by January 17, 2025 to attend this amazing event for youth in grades 9-12.

For more information about the ongoing contests in Graphic Art, Video, Essay, and Mobile App/Website Design, click HERE.

BNSF Technology Awareness Day
Saturday, February 8, 2025
Check-in begins at 8:00 a.m.
9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
BNSF Campus
2500 Lou Menk Dr.
Fort Worth
For more information, click HERE.

communityFort WorthTechnology
