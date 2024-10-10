NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and GRACE Grapevine hope to see you at the 21st annual GRACE Gala benefitting GRACE programs on Saturday, November 2, in Grapevine at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center

The evening will feature NBC 5 News Anchor Laura Harris. This year’s theme is “The Stories of GRACE.” The event starts at 5:30 p.m. with a cocktail hour and silent auction, which will be followed with dinner, dancing, and a live auction. This unique event is sure to be an amazing evening you won’t want to miss!

All proceeds go towards GRACE programs which provide food, clothing, shelter, and medical care to thousands of families each year. Tickets are available until October 30. To purchase tickets, click HERE.

GRACE ‘Angels Among Us’ Gala

Saturday, November 2

Starts at 5:30 p.m.

Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center – Vineyard Tower

1501 Gaylord Trl.

Grapevine

For more information, sponsorships, and tickets, visit HERE.