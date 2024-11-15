Free pet food, medication, and vaccines in Hurst

Attention all pet owners! NBC 5, Telemundo 39, SPCA of Texas and other partner organizations would like to invite you to “DFW Pets Are Family Day” on Saturday, November 16, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Tarrant County College’s Northeast Campus in Hurst. The event will offer free pet food, vaccines, microchips, spay/neuter vouchers (to be done at a later date) and more to pet-owning families across our community.

DFW Pets Are Family Day is made possible through partnerships with several Texas-based organizations, including SPCA of Texas, Operation Kindness, and Fort Worth Animal Care and Control who are partnered with NBC 5 / Telemundo 39’s Clear the Shelters™ campaign, which saw over 8,600 pets get adopted during the month-long 2024 campaign.

The event is also made possible through generous donations from individuals and other organizations, including CUDDLY, Dallas Pets Alive!, Spay Neuter Network, The Love Pit, GoodPup, Don’t Forget to Feed Me, and JP Morgan Chase Volunteers.

DFW Pets are Family Day

Saturday, November 16

9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Tarrant County College – Northeast Campus

828 W. Harwood Rd.

Hurst

For more information, click HERE.